Katherine Hahn’s WandaVision Villain Might Get Her Own Disney Plus Show

a wandavision A spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in the works for Disney Plus, Diversity Report.

On the show, Hahn will reprise her role as the attention-seeking witch Agatha Harkness. wandavision Lead writer Jack Schaefer serves as both writer and executive producer on the project. DiversityIt’s been noted in the report that the project is still in development, meaning there’s a chance that Disney and Marvel may not actually go through with the project.

spoiler for wandavision ahead

Hahn was arguably the breakout star wandavision. As the witch Agatha Harkness in the viral and Emmy-award-winning hit song “Agatha All Along,” she’s just as Wanda and Vision’s overly curious neighbor, before being fully revealed as the mastermind behind the duet’s trials and tribulations. As the show begins.

wandavision The CGI-driven sorcery duel ended with Wanda being defeated, leaving Hahn’s character trapped in her overly friendly Neighbor persona without her powers, but the show deliberately left the door open for the character’s return in the future.

If Disney’s Agatha Harkness show goes through, it will join the crowded list of future Disney Plus series. That list includes the upcoming Hawkeye show in november Ms. Marvelhandjob Moon Knighthandjob she hulkhandjob covert attackhandjob iron Hearthandjob Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and a series set in Wakanda black Panther Director Ryan Coogler. second season of bottle gourd And what if…? working with a report Hawkeye By-product, echo.