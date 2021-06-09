Entertainment News

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a PDA-filled tribute to her ‘love angel face’ Chris Pratt for their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

‘Loving you and being liked by you is the best,’ the 31-year-old influencer — who boasts 1.8M social media followers — gushed on Instagram.

Still going strong! Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a PDA-filled tribute to her 'love angel face' Chris Pratt for their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Pratt additionally posted a tribute on Tuesday, after paying Schwarzenegger due reverence throughout an Instastory Q&A with followers on Monday.

The 31-year-old influencer - who boasts 1.8M social media followers - gushed on Instagram: 'Loving you and being loved by you is the greatest'

The 31-year-old influencer – who boasts 1.8M social media followers – gushed on Instagram: ‘Loving you and being liked by you is the best’

She continued: 'I feel blessed and so grateful every single day to live life with you and have a family with you. Forever grateful to God for bringing us together. I love you!'

Selfie: In the video shot by the 41-year-old action star, Katherine gives Chris a chaste kiss on the cheek after he pecks her three times on her cheek

Loved up: Pratt also posted a tribute on Tuesday, after paying Schwarzenegger due reverence during an Instastory Q&A with fans on Monday

The Parks and Recreation alum gushed: '[I love] her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith'

He added: '[I love] her laugh, even at inappropriate times like at a funeral or something. It's pretty contagious. It's our anniversary tomorrow, happy anniversary! Wish her happy anniversary!'

Final month, the Earlier than, Throughout, and After Child podcaster recalled the second in 2018 at church when her mom Maria Shriver first launched her to Chris.

Thanks, mom! The Before, During, and After Baby podcaster recently recalled the moment in 2018 at church when her mother Maria Shriver (R, pictured Friday) first introduced her to Chris

Thanks, mother! The Earlier than, Throughout, and After Child podcaster not too long ago recalled the second in 2018 at church when her mom Maria Shriver (R, pictured Friday) first launched her to Chris

Katherine gushed on the May 17th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show: 'We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he's the best. And I am so, so grateful'

'Baby time' with both children: Schwarzenegger and Pratt are parents of 10-month-old baby daughter Lyla Maria and he fathered son Jack, 8; from his eight-year marriage to Mom star Anna Faris, which ended in 2018 (pictured April 30)

Pratt in his anniversary publish on Tuesday confirmed his humorousness in addition to his admiration for his spouse.

He shared a number of photos of Katherine beginning with one in every of her beaming whereas sitting down and trimming his toenails.

Anniversary post: Pratt in his anniversary post on Tuesday showed his sense of humor as well as his admiration for his wife

Pregnancy picture: Schwarzenegger was shown flashing her bright smile while pregnant

In hospital: Pratt also shared a snap of Schwarzenegger laughing in the hospital

Dearest love: 'To my dearest love @katherineschwarzenegger on our anniversary. Whether you're clipping my toenails, biting me at the hospital, bringing me coffee at work, exhibiting glamorous hair, clipping my toenails again or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry you always have that beautiful smile on your face,' Pratt wrote in the caption

His different pictures confirmed Katherine flashing a giant smile whereas pregnant, reducing his toenails once more and carrying an orange security vest whereas bringing him espresso.

Toenails again: Pratt shared two pictures of Schwarzenegger clipping his toenails

Coffee break: Schwarzenegger beamed while bringing Pratt coffee

The Onward actor has been exhausting at work selling sci-fi alien invasion flick The Tomorrow Warfare – premiering July 2 on Amazon Prime Video – wherein he produced and starred as Barney Gamble.

Premiering July 2 on Amazon! The Onward actor has been hard at work promoting sci-fi alien invasion flick The Tomorrow War in which he produced and starred as Barney Gamble

Six-pack abs alert! Chris McKay's live-action directorial debut also features J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Yvonne Strahovski, and Keith Powers

Date night: Later on Tuesday, a sleepy-eyed Chris revealed they were having their anniversary dinner

Low key: But instead of dining out at a fancy restaurant, he turned the camera around to reveal they had gotten burgers from In-N-Out

Ice cold! He joked that he would eat Katherine's single burger after he already had two of the brand's double cheeseburgers. 'Ohhh she mad,' he joked over a photo of her looking puzzled

