Kathy Hilton looks worse for wear as she SKULLS her third and fourth martini

Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.

And Kathy made certain to take pleasure in life to the fullest throughout a dinner with her castmates on a ladies journey, as seen in a preview for subsequent weeks episode.

Within the clip, Kathy is seen downing martini after martini whereas proclaiming ‘Bottoms Up!’ – even getting Dorit Kemsley to hitch her within the recreation.

Cheers! Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season. And Kathy made sure to enjoy life to the fullest during a dinner with her castmates on a girls trip, as seen in a preview for next weeks episode

The clip begins with Kathy proclaiming with her third martini in her hand: ‘I’ve already had two of those.’

Erika Girardi seems shocked, asking Lisa: ‘She’s had two martinis, is that what she stated?’ to which Lisa nodded her head sure.

 Kathy held her drink even increased, saying: ‘However you bought to do bottoms up’ as Dorit came to visit and cheers her and stated ‘Bottoms up? Okay’

‘Sure we’re!’ Kathy added. 

Drinks time! In the clip, Kathy is seen downing martini after martini while proclaiming 'Bottoms Up!' - even getting Dorit Kemsley to join her in the game

Bottoms up! The clip starts with Kathy proclaiming with her third martini in her hand: 'I've already had two of these'

When requested if she actually will do it, Dorit stated to Kathy: ‘For those who’re doing it, I am doing it.’

Throughout her one on one interview, Kathy says: ‘We will have enjoyable tonight and anybody that is not, you may simply watch us have enjoyable.’

‘Bottoms up!’ Kathy stated earlier than downing martini quantity three. 

 Dorit and Kathy downed the cocktails as the women, particularly Lisa, seemed on in shock. 

‘Oh my f****n God’ Lisa stated.

Good times! During her one on one interview, Kathy says: 'We're going to have fun tonight and anyone that isn't, you can just watch us have fun'

Party time: 'Bottoms up!' Kathy said before downing martini number three

Kathy seen taking her third drink

Wow: Dorit and Kathy downed the cocktails as the women, particularly Lisa, seemed on in shock 

Excited: Dorit looked ready to go with her cocktail

Drinks time: The star stood up and downed it, holding the olives in her hand

‘Dorit!’ one of many housewives shouted.

Dorit and Kathy completed off their drinks as Erika seemed confused at what was unfolding.

Kathy’s sister Kylie Richards seemed flabbergasted at what she simply witnessed.

Not believing it: Kathy's sister Kylie Richards looked flabbergasted at what she just witnessed

‘These b*****s are f*****g hardcore,’ Lisa commented.

‘What the f*** did I simply witness?’ Dorit stated aloud.

Throughout one on one digital camera time, Erika stated: ‘I imply Dorit!’

All in good fun: Crystal laughed as she watched it go down

Again on the dinner, Dorit ate an olive from the empty drink cup as Lisa pretended to bow all the way down to her. 

 ‘Holy s**t I’m impressed,’ Erika stated to the cameras.

Sutton Stracke stated in the course of the dinner out loud: ‘I could not try this.’

‘Vodka, straight vodka,’ Lisa stated wanting visibly shocked. 

Complete disbelief: 'Vodka, straight vodka,' Lisa said looking visibly shocked

Thoughts: 'Holy s**t I am impressed,' Erika said to the cameras

Crystal jokingly stated ‘completely turned on now.’ 

‘Let’s wait a minute and lets do another, possibly we’ll get Lisa to,’ Kathy advised the women, which means she was able to take drink quantity 4 down. 

Crystal stated ‘One other bottoms up?’ whereas Garcelle Beauvais stated ‘You guys are loopy.’

‘Are you aware how unhealthy you are going to really feel tomorrow?’ Erika requested Dorit in entrance of the women.

Not impressed: Crystal said 'Another bottoms up?' while Garcelle Beauvais Ipictured) said 'You guys are crazy'

Shocked: Sutton couldn't find the words after she saw them down the drinks

Not over it: Lisa put her hand on her mouth afterwards

Throughout the one on one digital camera time, Dorit stated: ‘The one factor I like about Kathy is she’s at all times up for time,’ laughing as she stated it.

‘Lisa will you may have one if we do bottoms up?’ Dorit requested her.

‘You realize what, you solely have one life to reside, why not,’ Lisa stated, agreeing to Bottoms Up.

‘Is anyone else having one or not? Erika? You are not having something?’ Kathy asks her, and she tells her ‘I will Bottoms Up with you.’

Real talk: During the one on one camera time, Dorit said: 'The one thing I love about Kathy is she's always up for a good time,' laughing as she said it

Any takers? 'Is anybody else having one or not? Erika? You're not having anything?' Kathy asks her, and she tells her 'I'll Bottoms Up with you'

Kathy orders the drinks for the women; quickly after Kathy, Dorit, Erika and Lisa do Bottoms Up with their martinis.

Lisa counted them all the way down to kick it off and all of them took their drinks down.

The subsequent episode of RHOBH is about to air on Wednesday, June 2 on Bravo TV.

Go time: Kathy orders the drinks for the ladies; soon after Kathy, Dorit, Erika and Lisa do Bottoms Up with their martinis; Dorit pictured

Wow: Erika joined in on the fun

More the merrier: Lisa also took part in the challenge

Coming soon: The next episode of RHOBH is set to air on Wednesday, June 2 on Bravo TV

