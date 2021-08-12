Kathy Hochul, and What Her Time as Governor May Hold

In her first public address on Wednesday since Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced her resignation, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul projected an image of confidence as she spoke on the State Capitol.

“I want people to know that I am ready for this,” said Ms. Hochul, a Democrat. “It’s not something we expected or asked for, but I am fully prepared to take on the responsibility as the 57th Governor of New York State.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ms. Hochul:

Mr Cuomo has promised a smooth change of leadership to Ms Hochul, who is due to be sworn in on Aug. 24.

Ms Hochul, 62, is originally from western New York City, where she worked in local politics after serving on staff at Capitol Hill in Washington. She won a special election in 2011 following the resignation of a congressman in one of the state’s most conservative districts and joined the governor’s team in 2014.