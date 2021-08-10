Kathy Hochul Makes History Amid Cuomo’s Downfall

In two weeks, New York will have a new governor: Kathy Hochul, a girl from western New York State who rose to public life thanks to her genius and work ethic, and the middle fallout from disgraced politicians who resigned.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced he would step down, following a report by the state attorney general that revealed he had sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom were employees of the ‘State.

He will officially step down in 14 days, when his longtime lieutenant governor Ms Hochul, 62, will take his place. If she runs in next year’s election for a full term, as scheduled, she will have the benefit of being the outgoing candidate.

When she is sworn in, she will make history as the first woman to serve as governor of New York. The fact that his rise occurred through the fall of a man is a testament to the state’s long history of male political domination and its long history of male misconduct, something that has become a growing political responsibility in the midst of the evolution of social mores around power and gender dynamics.