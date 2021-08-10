Kathy Hochul Speaks After Cuomo Resignation



Mr Cuomo and Ms Hochul’s staff spoke on the final day, with Mr Cuomo promising a smooth transition, according to a person familiar with the matter. The governor also asked state agencies to draft transition notes for Ms. Hochul and her staff. Ms Hochul said on Wednesday that President Biden had attempted to reach her and that she had spoken to Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Hillary Clinton.

Andrew Cuomo resigns Updated August 10, 2021, 6:04 p.m. ET

Ms Hochul’s genius demeanor will mark a dramatic change in tone and atmosphere in Albany, where Mr Cuomo wielded outsized power for more than a decade through a belligerent and confrontational style. The governor’s bossy presence and tough tactics angered and alienated many lawmakers on both sides, whose dealings with Mr. Cuomo were mostly transactional and certainly not harmonious.

“The relationship between the executive and the legislature couldn’t be worse than it was with Andrew Cuomo, so we expect a more cooperative and collaborative approach,” said State Senator Michael Gianaris, Democrat of Queens and Deputy Majority Leader. . “Kathy Hochul’s open hand will be more effective than Andrew Cuomo’s closed fist.”

Mr Gianaris, a vocal critic of the governor, said Ms Hochul visited him in Astoria, Queens for a drink last month to get his thoughts on a potential transition.

The road to Governor Cuomo’s resignation Map 1 of 6 Controversy over Covid-19 in retirement homes. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. READ Also 'Purge' Movie Shooting: 2 Dead in Random Attack, Officials Say Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes for months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccine. Will Cuomo still be impeached? The state assembly opened an impeachment inquiry in March. But after Mr Cuomo announced his resignation, it was unclear whether the Assembly would go ahead with its impeachment process. If Mr. Cuomo were to be indicted and convicted, he could again be barred from holding public office.

Ms Hochul, 62, joined Mr Cuomo’s ticket during his re-election campaign in 2014, while courting western New York. A native of the Buffalo area, Ms. Hochul spent her formative years in the city of Hamburg, before attending Syracuse University and Catholic University of America Law School in Washington, DC.

After briefly working in private practice, she got a job as a staff member at Capitol Hill, first for Rep. John J. LaFalce, then for US Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

She eventually returned to western New York and joined the local political fray, serving for 14 years on Hamburg City Council, then as Clerk of Erie County, where she made headlines for her staunch opposition to Governor Eliot Spitzer’s plan to issue driving licenses to undocumented migrants. immigrants.