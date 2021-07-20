Katiana Kay Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Lifestyle
Katiana Kay A famous model for Instagram influencers who gained popularity from her content on social media. She is originally from Arizona, USA, but her parents are from Mexico and Colombia. In addition to modeling, she is also involved in entrepreneurship, “Bay smoke”
Katiana Kay She is very active on her Instagram account, keeps posting the latest photos and has a huge number of followers on Instagram.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Katiana Kay
|nickname
|Katiana
|Known name
|Katiana Kay
|Birthday
|February 23, 2002
|age
|19 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Phoenix, Arizona, USA
|Current place of residence
|Miami, USA
|Country of Citizenship
|American (parents are Mexican and Colombian)
|Profession
|Instagram Model & CEO
|Marriage status
|single
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Scheduled to be updated
|religion
|Scheduled to be updated
|Zodiac
|Pisces
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
Katiana Kay Is an Instagram model that creates and promotes online content using several other social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. In a short period of time, she was able to get quite a few followers on her social media accounts.
Katiana also launched a smokeable hemp entrepreneurship project, knowing that her modeling career has a limited lifespan. Baysmokes (baysmokes.com).. She is also working on real estate investment.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|3 million dollars (about)
|Monthly salary / income
|Scheduled to be updated
|Home address
|Arizona, United States &
Miami, USA
|car
|Scheduled to be updated
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Scheduled to be updated
|Favorite color
|pink
|Favorite hobby
|Travel, conversation, learning, creating video content
|Country of visit
|Belize, Mexico, USA
|smoking
|never
|driver’s license
|Scheduled to be updated
|Current place of residence
|Miami, USA
Figure measurements, chest size, height and weight:-
|Skin color
|olive
|Eye color
|brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
|Meters – 1.58 m
|Centimeter – 158 cm
|weight
|For LBS – 130 LBS
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 34DD
Learn more Shubham Saurav , Ayman Assi, Tony Beig, Elijah Sommerz
Celebrity Poll 2021
Fivestock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.