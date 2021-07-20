Katiana Kay Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Lifestyle

Katiana Kay A famous model for Instagram influencers who gained popularity from her content on social media. She is originally from Arizona, USA, but her parents are from Mexico and Colombia. In addition to modeling, she is also involved in entrepreneurship, “Bay smoke”

Katiana Kay She is very active on her Instagram account, keeps posting the latest photos and has a huge number of followers on Instagram.

Source: Katiana Kay Instagram Account

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Katiana Kay nickname Katiana Known name Katiana Kay Birthday February 23, 2002 age 19 years (as of 2021) place of origin Phoenix, Arizona, USA Current place of residence Miami, USA Country of Citizenship American (parents are Mexican and Colombian) Profession Instagram Model & CEO Marriage status single Boyfriend / Affair Scheduled to be updated religion Scheduled to be updated Zodiac Pisces

Source: Katiana Instagram account

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Katiana Kay Is an Instagram model that creates and promotes online content using several other social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. In a short period of time, she was able to get quite a few followers on her social media accounts.

Katiana also launched a smokeable hemp entrepreneurship project, knowing that her modeling career has a limited lifespan. Baysmokes (baysmokes.com).. She is also working on real estate investment.

Source: Katiana Instagram account

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 3 million dollars (about) Monthly salary / income Scheduled to be updated Home address Arizona, United States &

Miami, USA car Scheduled to be updated

Source: Katiana Instagram account

favorite:-

Favorite food Scheduled to be updated Favorite color pink Favorite hobby Travel, conversation, learning, creating video content Country of visit Belize, Mexico, USA smoking never driver’s license Scheduled to be updated Current place of residence Miami, USA

Figure measurements, chest size, height and weight:-

Skin color olive Eye color brown height Feet – 5 feet 2 inches Meters – 1.58 m Centimeter – 158 cm weight For LBS – 130 LBS Figure measurement Chest size – 34DD

Source: Katiana Instagram account

Learn more Shubham Saurav , Ayman Assi, Tony Beig, Elijah Sommerz

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician? Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 33%, 13 Voting 13 Voting 33% 13 votes-33% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 20%, 8 Voting 8 Voting 20% 8 votes-20% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 18%, 7 Voting 7 Voting 18% 7 votes-18% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 13%, 5 Voting Five Voting 13% 5 votes-13% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 10%, 4 Voting Four Voting Ten% 4 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 3 Voting 3 Voting 8% 3 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 40 Voter: 29 — XX You or your IP have already voted.