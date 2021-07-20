People

Katiana Kay Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Lifestyle

Source: Katiana Kay Instagram Account

Katiana Kay A famous model for Instagram influencers who gained popularity from her content on social media. She is originally from Arizona, USA, but her parents are from Mexico and Colombia. In addition to modeling, she is also involved in entrepreneurship, “Bay smoke”

Katiana Kay She is very active on her Instagram account, keeps posting the latest photos and has a huge number of followers on Instagram.

Katiana Kay Model CEO Biography wiki Age Height Net Assets
Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Katiana Kay
nickname Katiana
Known name Katiana Kay
Birthday February 23, 2002
age 19 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Current place of residence Miami, USA
Country of Citizenship American (parents are Mexican and Colombian)
Profession Instagram Model & CEO
Marriage status single
Boyfriend / Affair Scheduled to be updated
religion Scheduled to be updated
Zodiac Pisces
Katiana Kay American Model Biography Wiki Age Height Net Assets
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Katiana Kay Is an Instagram model that creates and promotes online content using several other social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. In a short period of time, she was able to get quite a few followers on her social media accounts.
Katiana also launched a smokeable hemp entrepreneurship project, knowing that her modeling career has a limited lifespan. Baysmokes (baysmokes.com).. She is also working on real estate investment.

Katiana Kay International Model American Biography Wiki Age Height Net Assets
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 3 million dollars (about)
Monthly salary / income Scheduled to be updated
Home address Arizona, United States &
Miami, USA
car Scheduled to be updated
Katiana Kei Model American Biography Wiki Age Height Net Assets
favorite:-

Favorite food Scheduled to be updated
Favorite color pink
Favorite hobby Travel, conversation, learning, creating video content
Country of visit Belize, Mexico, USA
smoking never
driver’s license Scheduled to be updated
Current place of residence Miami, USA

Figure measurements, chest size, height and weight:-

Skin color olive
Eye color brown
height Feet – 5 feet 2 inches
Meters – 1.58 m
Centimeter – 158 cm
weight For LBS – 130 LBS
Figure measurement Chest size – 34DD
Katiana Kei Biography Wiki Age Height Net Assets
