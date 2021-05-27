Katie Betzing – Age, Height, Net Worth

May 27, 2021
Katie Betzing – Age, Height, Net Worth

Katie Betzing is a well-known American YouTuber. Discover info on Katie Betzing Age, Peak, Net Worth, Bio, Tattoo, Home, Engagement, Husband, and lots of extra.

Katie McKinley Betzing, principally acquainted as Katie Betzing is a artistic YouTuber from Romeo, Michigan, United States. Her contents are normally about train tutorials, tour movies, and product evaluations. Katie has assembled a large variety of followers by means of her high quality content material.

Katie Betzing Age

Katie Betzing (born September 10, 1997) is 23 years previous as of 2021. She is a Capricorn as her birthday falls on tenth September yearly.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Katie Betzing was born to mom, Karen Betzing, and father, Doug Betzing. She had a beautiful time rising up as her father labored as a trainer and her mom labored as a soccer coach. She grew up with two sisters and a brother. She has an elder sister named Elizabeth ‘Biz’ Reagan Betzing who’s knowledgeable mannequin and actress. Whereas, Jasmine and Andrew are her half-sister and half-brother. Katie accomplished her college from Romeo Excessive Faculty. She is at the moment enrolled in the midst of promoting and enterprise administration on the College of Michigan.

Katie Betzing Net Worth

The online price of Katie Betzing is $2 million as of 2021. She has a number of streams of earnings. The large portion of her incomes is from her recordings which earn her as much as $80,000. Apart from these, she earns just about from her merchandise and product enterprise.

Net Worth in 2021 $2 million
Annual Earnings $165 thousand
Belongings Home In Macomb County

Profession Info

Katie Betzing initiated her profession as a YouTuber after she posted her first YouTube video on thirtieth December 2012. Proper after that, she began to put up fascinating content material for which she is often known as Magnificence Guru by her followers. Her contents are fairly participating and intriguing. She uploads Do-It-Your self (DIY) train tutorials, health directions, wellness routine, and different private vlogs. Her wellness vlogs and tutorials are uploaded below Katie Betzing vlogs. Equally, she paperwork her motion journals in Katie Betzing Christmas Vlogs. She has a tremendous social media presence as she has been capable of share and regulate her information successfully in all social media platforms.

Her YouTube channel is run below the identify, Katie Betzing, the place she has over 1.37 million subscribers. She has uploaded 301 movies there and most of her movies cross 1000’s of views. Nonetheless, she has not been lively these days since her final video was uploaded 3 months in the past and it was titles, 50 issues to do once you’re bored at dwelling!*Quarantine*. She additionally has a verified Instagram account with over 850 thousand followers. She shares a whole lot of photos along with her boyfriend, pals, and household. Moreover, she additionally runs a beauty firm named Jatie Magnificence. Katie and her boyfriend Josh personal merchandise collectively the place they promote clothes attire.

Peak and Weight

Katie Betzing has a tall determine as her top is 5 ft and eight inches. She weighs 57 kg and often works out along with her boyfriend. Katie prioritizes health and properly-being over the rest. Her household calls her Katie and her followers name her Magnificence Guru.

Katie Betzing

Boyfriend and Courting

Katie Betzing has been relationship her boyfriend Josh Brueckner since 2018. The couple met when Katie was trying to find a boxing coach. Josh not solely ready her however the two additionally fell in love. The couple has been touring and making an attempt out completely different ventures collectively since then. The couple has even purchased a home collectively in Macomb County. She was additionally in a relationship along with her ex-boyfriend Logan for 18 months. After their separation, she labored laborious for her private improvement.

Husband and Youngsters

Katie Betzing acquired engaged to her coach and MMA fighter, Josh Brueckner in November of 2019. Josh proposed to Katie within the Staples Heart. She is decided to make Josh her husband and cool down with him.

Katie Betzing Engagement
Katie Betzing along with her fiancé Josh Brueckner.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Data
Full Actual Title Katie McKinley Betzing
Date of Delivery Setember 10, 1997
Age 23 years previous
Birthday Setember 10
Nick Title Katie, Magnificence Guru
Household Title Betzing
Delivery Place Romeo, Michigan, United States
Present Residence Macomb County
Gender Feminine
Career YouTuber, Vlogger
Nationality American
Ethnicity White
Faith Christianity
Solar Signal Virgo
Awards Underneath Assessment
Bodily Stats
Peak in Ft 5 ft and eight inches
Weight in Kg 57 kg
Peak in Meter 1.73 m
Weight in Lbs 126 lbs
Measurement 33-24-34
Hair Coloration Ombre
Eye Coloration Inexperienced
Shoe Dimension (US) 8
Tattoo Tatoo On Center Finger
Household
Father Doug Betzing
Mom Karen Betzing
Brother(s) Andrew
Sister(s) Elizabeth ‘Biz’ Reagan Betzing and Jasmine
Grandfather Not Avaialable
Grandmother Unknown
Private Life
Marital Standing Engaged
Boyfriend Josh Brueckner
Husband Not Married But
Son(s) Not Gave Delivery
Daughter(s) No Daughter
Schooling
Highest Qualification Graduate In Commercial And Enterprise Administration
Excessive Faculty Romeo Excessive Faculty
Faculty Not Enrolled
College College Of Mcihigan
Profiles Fb, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

Did You Know?

  • Katie Betzing Wikipedia: There may be nonetheless no Wikipedia web page of her however the info associated to her will be discovered on her social media accounts and different web sites.
  • She has a tattoo on the center finger which is an identical tattoo that she acquired along with her finest pal.
  • She is concerned in different enjoyable sports activities like water snowboarding and snowboarding.


