Katie Holmes shows off her midriff in a knitted crop top on a dinner date with her dad in NYC



Katie Holmes showcased her stylish sense of favor in a knitted crop top and a pair of light-wash denims whereas grabbing dinner with her father Martin in New York Metropolis.

Whereas ready for the youngest of his 5 kids to hitch him exterior her condo on Wednesday night time, the star’s 76-year-old dad seemed good-looking in a blue button-up shirt, khakis pants and a pair of navy blue sneakers.

Roughly ten minutes later, the Dawson’s Creek alum slid out of her constructing rocking a beige midriff-baring top, white trainers and brown hair in a messy bun.

The actress, who not too long ago ended her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr. after lower than a 12 months of relationship, accessorized her informal look with two gold necklaces.

She additionally rocked a few earrings in her a number of piercings in addition to a white face masks amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie, 42, and her ex, 33, cut up in late April after relationship for roughly eight months from September 2020.

Her outing comes simply days after she praised her ‘gifted’ ex-boyfriend forward of his new quick movie Nearly A 12 months premiering on the 2021 Tribeca Movie Pageant.

Katie, who served as producer on the movie, shared a candy publish congratulating the main man for all his laborious work.

‘I’m so honored to have been a a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as a part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and extra particulars on the @Tribeca web site.

‘Congratulations to the very gifted and superb solid @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker,’ she concluded.

Nearly A 12 months is about in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, following the, ‘overlapping routines of three New Yorkers’ which, ‘change unexpectedly’.

The movie additionally stars Eve Lindley and Mitzi Akaha, with Jamieson Baker writing the script and directing.

Final month, Emilio took to his Instagram to share a snap of him from the movie, penning: ‘Soo honored and proud to be a a part of this Movie. Forged and crew A1 . Soo a lot love went into this . Can’t await you all to see this,’ he mentioned.

Katie was fast to remark with the celebratory elevating arms emoji.

Katie and Emilio have been first linked in September after they have been noticed making out at his household’s restaurant, Emilio’s Battalo, in New York Metropolis.

A supply for Individuals revealed in mid-Might that they couple, ‘cut up a number of weeks in the past. There was no drama.’

‘It was superb whereas it lasted, however they’re at very totally different locations in life. Emilio has no laborious emotions. His life is in N.Y.C.,’ the supply continued.

‘Katie cannot wait to get again to work and to journey once more,’ the supply added.

Katie hasn’t been noticed with a new beau for the reason that cut up, although it has been reported that Vitolo has been seen on ‘a bunch of relationship apps’ for the reason that cut up.