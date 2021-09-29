Katie Kay resigns from OG Media after NYT report

Crisis-hit digital media company Ozzy lost one of its biggest stars on Wednesday when former BBC anchor Katy Kay announced on Twitter that she had resigned.

Ms. Kay said his post That he had submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

“I recently joined the company after my long career at the BBC, excited to explore opportunities in the digital space,” she wrote. “I support the mission of bringing diverse stories and voices into the public conversation. But the allegations in The New York Times, which surprised me, are serious and deeply disturbing and have prompted me to end my relationship with the company. There was no choice but to.”

Last year, while at the BBC, Ms Kay began hosting the podcast “When Katy Met Carlos” with Ozzie’s co-founder and CEO, Carlos Watson. She joined Ozzy in the summer, almost three decades after her last broadcast for the BBC took place on 24 June. “It’s a privilege to sit in this chair,” he told the audience, “and I’ll miss your company.”

Ms Kay’s announcement that she was leaving Ozzy was said by the company’s board that it had launched an investigation following a New York Times report that raised questions about her business practices.