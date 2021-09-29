Katie Kay resigns from OG Media after NYT report
Crisis-hit digital media company Ozzy lost one of its biggest stars on Wednesday when former BBC anchor Katy Kay announced on Twitter that she had resigned.
Ms. Kay said his post That he had submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.
“I recently joined the company after my long career at the BBC, excited to explore opportunities in the digital space,” she wrote. “I support the mission of bringing diverse stories and voices into the public conversation. But the allegations in The New York Times, which surprised me, are serious and deeply disturbing and have prompted me to end my relationship with the company. There was no choice but to.”
Last year, while at the BBC, Ms Kay began hosting the podcast “When Katy Met Carlos” with Ozzie’s co-founder and CEO, Carlos Watson. She joined Ozzy in the summer, almost three decades after her last broadcast for the BBC took place on 24 June. “It’s a privilege to sit in this chair,” he told the audience, “and I’ll miss your company.”
Ms Kay’s announcement that she was leaving Ozzy was said by the company’s board that it had launched an investigation following a New York Times report that raised questions about her business practices.
Founded in 2013, Ozy has a general interest news site, publishes newsletters and produces interview programs and documentaries, some of which appear on YouTube.
The Times reported Sunday that an OG executive apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs in February when the bank was considering a $40 million investment in the company.
During the call, the man said that Ozzy’s videos were very successful on YouTube. As he spoke, his voice sounded strange to the people on the Goldman Sachs team, as if it had been digitally altered, and the bank was not going through a potential deal.
Mr Watson said in an email to The Times last week that the man was OG co-founder and chief operating officer Samir Rao. He attributed the episode to a mental health crisis and said that Mr. Rao had taken a break after the conference call, but had since returned to the company, which is based in Mountain View, Calif. “I am proud that we stood together. when he was struggling, and we are all happy to see him flourish again now,” Mr Watson said.
The Times report also questioned claims made by Ozzy about how many people visited its website and watched its online videos.
On Tuesday, Ozzy’s board announced that it has hired a law firm to investigate the company’s “business activities” and its leadership team. In its statement, the board said it had asked Mr Rao to take leave of absence “pending the result of the investigation”.
Also on Tuesday, Mr Watson stepped down from his scheduled appearance as host of an Emmy ceremony on Wednesday night to honor documentary filmmakers, which was part of the 42nd News and Documentary Emmy Awards. An Emmys spokesperson said in a statement that Mr Watson “politely reached out to us and asked to be removed from his hosting duties last night so as not to distract attention from the talented nominees in the documentary categories.”
And Ozzy Fest, a music and ideas festival run by the company that was scheduled to take place on October 16 and October 17 in Miami, has been canceled, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
#Katie #Kay #resigns #Media #NYT #report
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.