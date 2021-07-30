Katie Ledecky Has 10 Olympic Medals, Including 7 Golds

TOKYO – It was the Katie and Caeleb Show, an ongoing swimming series, as the Americans continued their medal harvest at the Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel won her third gold of these Olympics, setting a world record in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 49.45 seconds. He will seek his fourth gold medal on Sunday, the last day of competition, in the 50-meter butterfly.

Katie Ledecky finished her competition at the Tokyo Games with a gold medal in one of her iconic races, the women’s 800-meter freestyle, becoming the first swimmer to win the event at three consecutive Olympics.

She finished in 8: 12.57, beating Australian rival Ariarne Titmus by 1.26 seconds. And while Ledecky finished in Tokyo, taking off with two gold medals (the other in the 1,500 freestyle) and two silver medals, she said she is already looking forward to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, in just three years, and play with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.