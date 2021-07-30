Katie Ledecky Won the 800M Free Gold Medal

Katie Ledecky concluded her Olympic Games in Tokyo with another gold medal, in one event, the 800-meter freestyle, she has dominated her entire career.

She finished at 8:12:57, ahead of Ariarne Titmus from Australia and Simona Quadarella from Italy.

Ledecky will leave Tokyo with two gold medals (the other in the 1500 freestyle) and two silver medals. She was fifth in the 200 freestyle.

“It’s awesome,” she told NBC after the race. “I just wanted to end on a really good note. It was not my last swim. She said she was aiming for the 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles) Games.

Ledecky already held the Olympic and world record for the event, set at the Rio 2016 Olympics. At the time, she swam it in a blistering 8: 04.79, gaining nearly 12 seconds. In Rio, it was the last of his four gold medals, with one silver.