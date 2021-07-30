Katie Ledecky Won the 800M Free Gold Medal
Katie Ledecky concluded her Olympic Games in Tokyo with another gold medal, in one event, the 800-meter freestyle, she has dominated her entire career.
She finished at 8:12:57, ahead of Ariarne Titmus from Australia and Simona Quadarella from Italy.
Ledecky will leave Tokyo with two gold medals (the other in the 1500 freestyle) and two silver medals. She was fifth in the 200 freestyle.
“It’s awesome,” she told NBC after the race. “I just wanted to end on a really good note. It was not my last swim. She said she was aiming for the 2024 (Paris) and 2028 (Los Angeles) Games.
Ledecky already held the Olympic and world record for the event, set at the Rio 2016 Olympics. At the time, she swam it in a blistering 8: 04.79, gaining nearly 12 seconds. In Rio, it was the last of his four gold medals, with one silver.
But that’s another Ledecky and another era. She remains the small favorite, and her qualifying time of 8: 15.67 would have won again in Brazil five years ago. She wasn’t expected to stray from the competition this time around, and her biggest challenge seemed to come from her teammate next to her, Katie Grimes, 15 – an apparent heiress, perhaps. being, in some of Ledecky’s best events.
Ledecky arrived in Tokyo without losing a major final in this event since she emerged at the age of 15. She had 24 of the 25 fastest times in history. If it went below 8: 14.10, it would have 25.
It also puts an end, for the moment, to the small rivalry with the Australian Ariarne Titmus. She beat Ledecky in two other individual events here, the 200 freestyle (where Ledecky was fifth) and the 400 freestyle (Ledecky won silver, missing gold by 0.67 seconds).
