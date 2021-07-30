Katie Ledecky’s Medal Count: More Golds Than Any Female Swimmer

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has always tried to distance herself from the pitch, and the Tokyo Olympics were no exception.

She won two gold medals this week, in the 800-meter freestyle and the 1,500-meter freestyle, which is a new Olympic event for women this year. This gives her six Olympic gold medals in individual events in her career, the most swimmers and more than any man except Michael Phelps, who has 13.

She has seven gold medals in total, including one she won with the US 4×200 freestyle relay team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She also has three silver medals – two won in Tokyo this week, one in Rio – for a total of 10 medals in total.

Ledecky, 24, said on Saturday she intended to continue competing and qualify for the 2024 Games in Paris. She is still the best long distance swimmer in the world, but a new generation of athletes is catching up to and even overtaking her, especially in the shorter races.