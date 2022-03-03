Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer’s sister led the way in paying tribute to the late NCAA champion when it was revealed that she was found dead in one of the university’s residential halls on Tuesday.

The mayor was 22 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Katie’s sister Samantha Mayer posted a tribute on her Instagram story.

“No words. Thank you for all the generosity extended to my family,” he wrote. “I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We love broken hearts and Kat a lot.”

Others in the pro and collegiate soccer world have also paid tribute on social media, including Alex Morgan and Julie Fowdy.

Stanford said there are counseling staff on site at his residence and they are also working with student-athletes. Mayer has an older sister and a younger sister.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything in her world and to everyone,” Susan Brubecker-Cole, Stanford Student Affairs Provost, and Bernard Muir, director of athletics, wrote in a letter to the community.

“His friends described him as a player on a team bigger than life in all his endeavors, starting with choosing an academic discipline. Bring women into the football program and into women’s sports in general.

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win her third NCAA Women’s Football Championship in 2019. Katie was a shining light on the field and for many in our community.”

Meyer’s most memorable moment came in 2019, when he saved a penalty kick during the NCAA Women’s Football Championship. After the save, the mayor held a celebration for the age that was published all over social media.

Stanford and North Carolina were 0-0 both at the end of the rule and in overtime. The first penalty attempt by Tar Hills was saved by Meyer and later saved a second when it was tied 4-4. Kiara Pickett scored the next kick to give Stanford a 5-4 win over North Carolina and the third title of the program.

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.