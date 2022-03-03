Sports

Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’
Written by admin
Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’

Katie Meyer’s sister leads tributes to late Stanford goalkeeper: ‘There are no words’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer’s sister led the way in paying tribute to the late NCAA champion when it was revealed that she was found dead in one of the university’s residential halls on Tuesday.

The mayor was 22 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Katie’s sister Samantha Mayer posted a tribute on her Instagram story.

“No words. Thank you for all the generosity extended to my family,” he wrote. “I’m not ready to post anything big yet. We love broken hearts and Kat a lot.”

Others in the pro and collegiate soccer world have also paid tribute on social media, including Alex Morgan and Julie Fowdy.

Stanford said there are counseling staff on site at his residence and they are also working with student-athletes. Mayer has an older sister and a younger sister.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything in her world and to everyone,” Susan Brubecker-Cole, Stanford Student Affairs Provost, and Bernard Muir, director of athletics, wrote in a letter to the community.

“His friends described him as a player on a team bigger than life in all his endeavors, starting with choosing an academic discipline. Bring women into the football program and into women’s sports in general.

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win her third NCAA Women’s Football Championship in 2019. Katie was a shining light on the field and for many in our community.”

READ Also  The teams the last time Man Utd beat Liverpool at Anfield

Meyer’s most memorable moment came in 2019, when he saved a penalty kick during the NCAA Women’s Football Championship. After the save, the mayor held a celebration for the age that was published all over social media.

Katie Meyer of Stanford Cardinals on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California.

Katie Meyer of Stanford Cardinals on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California.
(Jamie Shobaro / NCAA photo via Getty Images)

Stanford and North Carolina were 0-0 both at the end of the rule and in overtime. The first penalty attempt by Tar Hills was saved by Meyer and later saved a second when it was tied 4-4. Kiara Pickett scored the next kick to give Stanford a 5-4 win over North Carolina and the third title of the program.

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Katie #Meyers #sister #leads #tributes #late #Stanford #goalkeeper #words

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Stanford women's soccer star dead at 22, the school announced

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment