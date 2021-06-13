Katie Price and Peter Andre share never-before-seen photos of son Junior to mark his 16th birthday



Katie Price and Peter Andre took to Instagram on Sunday to dedicate candy messages to their firstborn son Junior on his 16th birthday.

Each Katie, 43, and Peter, 48, shared a collage of never-before-seen photos of their eldest little one on social media, with Katie calling him her ‘absolute world’.

Doting father Peter additionally made positive to gush about Junior, telling him: ‘I am proud to be your dad.’

Household: Katie Prince, 43, and Peter Andre, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday to dedicate candy messages to their firstborn son Junior on his 16th birthday

Candy: Peter began his publish with an cute black-and-white snap of himself cuddled up to his son when he was only a child

The amicable exes – who wed in 2005 earlier than splitting in 2009 – each posted photos of Junior by means of the years, sharing snaps of him as a new child proper up to his teenage years.

Katie wrote in full: 'Junior. My absolute world! From the second Junior was born he is been by my facet, and now he has grown into a stunning little man and the world is his oyster.'

Peter penned: '16 years of pure Pleasure having you in my life. I really like who you might have turn into. Variety, humorous, gifted however most of all loving and respectful.

'Completely happy birthday my son. I am proud to be your dad. Love you'

Via the years: The amicable exes – who wed in 2005 earlier than splitting in 2009 – each posted photos of Junior by means of the years

Katie wrote: ‘From the second Junior was born he is been by my facet’

Manner again when: Doting mom Katie additionally shared a throwback picture of herself, Junior and her daughter Princess, 13, cuddled up

Katie concluded her publish: ‘Now he has grown into a stunning little man and the world is his oyster’

It appears that evidently Junior will spend the day at his father’s with the Mysterious Lady hit-maker later taking to Instagram to share a video of his sunny again backyard as he informed the digital camera: ‘Junior’s birthday immediately, bought tons deliberate.’

Katie and Peter met on I am A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here! in 2004 and have been married the next 12 months.

They appeared on actuality TV collectively, launched singles as a duo and hosted a chat present of their years as a married couple, earlier than going their separate methods.

Peter penned: ’16 years of pure Pleasure having you in my life. I really like who you might have turn into. Variety, humorous, gifted however most of all loving and respectful’

He concluded his publish: ‘Completely happy birthday my son. I am proud to be your dad. Love you’

In addition they share daughter Princess, 13, whereas Katie shares Bunny, six, and Jett, seven, with former partner Kieran, 33.

Peter and his physician spouse Emily, 31, share kids Amelia, seven, and Theo, 4, whereas Katie is at present engaged to Carl Woods.

Junior’s youthful sister Princess additionally devoted a candy social media publish to her older brother.

{The teenager} additionally shared a montage of snaps, writing: ‘Junior! I can not imagine you’re 16. Your a tremendous brother to me and you might have grown up a lot! I really like you a lot glad birthday.’ [sic]

Sister: Junior’s youthful sister Princess additionally devoted a candy social media publish to her older brother