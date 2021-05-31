Katie Price says she’s ‘so proud’ of sister Sophie as she gives birth to a baby boy called Albert



Katie Price’s half-sister Sophie gave birth to her first youngster, a son called Albert, on Saturday.

And the well-known glamour mannequin, 43, took to Instagram on Monday afternoon the place she shared a candy publish devoted to the brand new mum, 30, and gushed over her ‘attractive nephew.’

Sophie had introduced the completely happy information simply hours earlier together with a image of her baby son’s hand, and shortly afterwards, Katie – who was unable to be on the birth – admitted that she’s ‘so proud’ of her sister.

Alongside a black and white snap of Albert’s tiny hospital band, Katie gushed: ‘So proud of my sister @sophie_pricey and Harry.

‘Sadly I wasn’t in a position to be on the hospital as a result of of covid however had been with them right through!

‘I really like you sophie and Harry and my attractive nephew Albert . Welcome to the father or mother world and lack of sleep.’

Sophie, who’s in a long-term relationship with Harry Brooks introduced the arrival of her their first youngster, writing; ‘We’re lastly house… Harry, me and our little Albert.’

Katie’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler took to the feedback part to publish a couple of coronary heart emojis.

Again in March, Sophie confirmed off her blossoming baby bump on Instagram, posing in a fairly gingham gown as she up to date followers on her progress.

The wonder regarded completely happy and wholesome within the snaps as she posed within the buttoned gown with belt detailing to showcase her altering form.

Sophie wrote within the caption: ‘Lockdown three continues…and so do the gingham clothes, copious quantities of tea consuming, zoom calls and on-line household quizzes!’

Love: Sophie, who’s in a long-term relationship with Harry Brooks introduced the arrival of her their first youngster, writing; ‘We’re lastly house… Harry, me and our little Albert’

Again in November Sophie revealed she was pregnant together with her first youngster.

She beamed as she and Harry held up pictures of their baby’s ultrasound for a candy snap she shared by way of Instagram.

Revealing she was 13 weeks pregnant, Sophie stated she would expect her little bundle of pleasure in Might 2021.

Gushing about the excellent news together with her followers, Sophie wrote: ’13 weeks and drained AF!!! Convey on Might 2021!!’

Katie’s pal Kerry Katona took to the feedback to congratulate Sophie, writing: ‘Omg congratulations my darling.’

Half sisters: Katie and Sophie each share the identical mom, Amy (pictured collectively in 2018)

Whereas the TV character’s ex husband Kieran Hayler additionally shared his properly needs with the completely happy couple, as he stated: ‘Omg congratulations soph and @harrybrooks88.’

Katie’s youthful sister graduated with a diploma in historical past in 2016 and has since gone on to work for Youngsters In Want.

She stays largely out of the limelight, compared to her well-known sister, however does have over 37,000 Instagram followers.

After Katie’s dad, Ray Infield, left when she was simply 4 years outdated, six years later her mom married builder Paul Price and went on to welcome daughter Sophie.