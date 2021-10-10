Katrina and Vicky at Sardar Udham Screening: Movie Sardar Udham Special Screening: Vicky Kaushal’s family was also present at the special screening of Sardar Udham movie.
This is not the first time Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have appeared together. The two have been seen together on several occasions before. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s alleged affair is frequently discussed but no statement has been received from the two yet.
‘Sardar Udham’ is based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh and will feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Sardar Udham Singh shot General Dyer in London in 1919 to avenge his death in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Speaking of work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ in addition to ‘Sardar Udham’. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Ji Le Zara’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.
Katrina-Vicky
