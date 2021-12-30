Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ begins

Katrina-Vijay Sethupathi’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ started on 25 December. Although it was supposed to start from April 15 this year, the film was stopped after reports of second wave of corona and infection of the film’s heroine Katrina Kaif. It finally went on the sets on 25 December. Film Tips Company and Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. making together. It will be shot for a month first in South Mumbai, then in Pune. The film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan. Aandhiyan (2018) starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte was Raghavan’s last release.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor turns writer with ‘Bachelor Dad’

Tusshar Kapoor, who has been acting in films for twenty years, has turned a writer. Tusshar has not written a film but a book. Recently, while announcing his authorship and releasing the book together, he said that he has written a book titled ‘Bachelor Dad’ on the journey of becoming a father. The book is based on his experiences of becoming a single father. Tusshar has become a single father through IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) technology. The book of Tusshar Kapoor, who became the father of son Laksshya through surrogacy in 2016, has been published by Penguin India.

Tiger Shroff announces the release of his film ‘Ganpat’

It was named after ’83’ set against the backdrop of the Christmas World Cup and the next Christmas has been booked by Tiger Shroff for his film ‘Ganpat’. His ‘Ganpat’ will release on December 23, 2022. They have already announced. Tiger’s fans are waiting for ‘Ganpat’ because tremendous stunt scenes will be seen in this film. Tiger has taken the same place in action films, which once belonged to Sunny Deol. His action films have a craze among the audience. In ‘Ganpat’, he has done stunt scenes under the supervision of action directors of Hollywood. Kriti Sanon is with him in the film. Taking to his Instagram account, Tiger has announced the release of ‘Ganpat’ on December 23, 2022. This is director Vikas Bahl’s first film. Vasu Bhagnani, who has made films like ‘Hero Number One’, ‘Coolie Number One’, is the producer of the film.