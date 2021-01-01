Katrina Deepika Sophie Modeling Day Photo: Katrina Deepika Sophie Photo Viral: An old picture of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sophie Chaudhary is going viral on social media.

All Bollywood actresses have modeled before working in films. It also features Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sophie Chaudhary. An old picture of these three actresses is going viral on social media. This picture is from the time when Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sophie Chaudhary wanted to do modeling.

Fashion choreographer and supermodel Mark Robinson shared a photo on his Instagram account. This picture was taken during Tommy Hilfiger’s show. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sophie Chaudhary, many others are seen in it. Sharing this picture, Mark Robinson wrote, ‘Photo from Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show, which features Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sophie Chowdhury.’





Photo shared by Mark Robinson. In that picture, Sophie Chowdhury is standing at the top of a strip on the right side and Belbottom denim is tied with her hands. At the far right, Deepika Padukone is standing back in a black off-shoulder top and jeans. Katrina Kaif stands in front of Deepika Padukone in brown top and jeans with open hair.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif both started their careers as models. After this, both of them became Bollywood superstars. On the work front, Sophie Chowdhury has acted in ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, ‘Money Hai To Honey Hai’, ‘Aa Dekh Zara’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara’.



Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for ‘Pathan’, ‘The Intern’ and ‘Fighter’. She will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and ’83. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Turkey. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.