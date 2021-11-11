Katrina denies, trusts Manjrekar, Salman’s Santoshi

Katrina’s denial

Katrina Kaif is surprised why the media is telling the date of her marriage. Although the media has always been doing this work of marriage and priesthood. Film pundits are telling Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage almost certain, and nothing like it has been allowed to remain a secret. There were reports of Vicky Kaushal’s family sending sarees and jewelery on Diwali for the ‘roka’ ceremony. The ceremony of ‘Roka’ took place at the house of director Kabir Khan.

Only Vicky and Katrina’s family members were involved in this ritual. Now the wedding preparations are being done. Dress designers have been ordered. The marriage of both will be concluded on December 7 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. In this way, the media has made public everything about Katrina-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding in detail even before the wedding invitations were printed, fit it. Keep denying Katrina.

trust in manjrekar

Salman Khan relied on Mahesh Manjrekar to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Khan could have got Aayush launched today by whomever he wanted, he has such an impact. Despite this, he trusted Manjrekar. Sanjay Dutt did the work of taking Manjrekar forward. Manjrekar also did his duty by giving Dutt a film like ‘Vaastav’ and made films like ‘Kurukshetra’, ‘Hathiyar’, ‘Pita’, ‘Viruddha’ with him. But the way Dutt moved ahead after pursuing director Sanjay Gupta, leaving him behind, the same thing happened with Manjrekar. Sanjay Dutt made a Telugu film ‘Prasthanam’ in Hindi with the same name, giving preference to wife Manyata instead of friends. It was after Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Virddh’ that released in 2005 that Manjrekar called Bollywood a Tata. He started making Marathi films. Now Khan has dragged them back to Hindi.

Salman K Santoshi

Talented director Rajkumar Santoshi is marginalized. The way Salman Khan once again activated the marginalized Govinda with ‘Partner’. Or the way Mahesh turned to Marathi films and brought Manjrekar back from ‘Antim’ to Hindi films. In the same way, Salman has now taken care of Santoshi. The two worked together in only one film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Santoshi also made guest appearances for Salman in ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘Phata Poster Nikla Hero’. Now Salman wants to prepare a documentary on his work and career.

Salman Khan has chosen Santoshi for this documentary. Although Santoshi has written the sequel of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and no big hero is taking interest in him these days, so he wants to make this film with a new cast. His previous film ‘Bad Boy’ was also made with two newcomers – Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi – sons of Mithun Chakraborty. Much to the delight of Santoshi fans, the famous director is going to be active again.