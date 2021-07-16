Katrina Gulshan kissing scenes practiced 2 hours for boom movie

New Delhi. Katrina Kaif has achieved a special place in the Bollywood industry on the strength of her acting. Even though Katrina Kaif, who came to India from abroad, could not speak a word of Hindi, but even after this she has been successful in beating today’s actress. It has been a long time since he was in the film industry. Seeing his acting, his fan following has also been in crores.

Katrina has done all kinds of films in Bollywood in which she has also done bold scenes with many actors. But during one scene, he had to practice a lot. Today we are going to tell you an important anecdote from his life.

Career started like this

Katrina Kaif started her career with South films. He acted in the film Malliswari in the year 2004 and then in the film Pedgu in 2005. After that he turned to Hindi films. And film director Kayzad Gustad cast Katrina for the film ‘Boom’ in the year 2004.

Kissing practice for 2 hours

Katrina Kaif was cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film Boom. In this film, Katrina had to show a kiss scene with Gulshan Grover. But the problem was not with the film but with its scenes. Although Kat never spoke about her, it is said that she still regrets about which scene in Boom. Actually, Katrina had to kiss Gulshan Grover in the film Boom. Amitabh Bachchan was also present there at that time. Because of this, Kat was feeling very uncomfortable there. To make the scene perfect, Kat practiced this scene for two hours. But the strange thing is that Kat closed the room and practiced that kiss scene with Gulshan Grover for two hours. Only after that she was able to give this shot. After this kissing of Katrina Kaif came on the screen, then it remained in the discussion for a long time.