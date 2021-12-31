Katrina Kaif all set for a blockbuster year, 4 films to release in 2022- Tiger 3 to Jee Le Zaraa | Katrina Kaif ready for blockbuster year, will be a blast at the box office with 4 films – from action to comedy

Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan directorial ‘Merry Christmas’ starring Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi went on floors this week. This will be a thriller film. Which is being produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films and Sanjay Rautre’s Maachis Films.

phone ghost

Katrina will also be seen in the supernatural-comedy space with ‘Phone Bhoot’ directed by Mirzapur fame Gurmeet Singh. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film went on floors last year and will star Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film alongside Katrina.

tiger 3

The actress, who impressed with her action in Tiger Zinda Hai, will once again be seen in an action avatar in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Tiger 3, which is making headlines, is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for this Yash Raj Films production.

take it

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Excel Entertainment Production’s film ‘Jee Le Zara’. Farhan Akhtar is going to direct the film. Its shooting will start soon.