Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover Kissing Scene Story in Boom Movie and Unknown Facts | This kissing scene of Katrina-Gulshan was in discussion, practiced by staying locked in the room for 2 hours

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come a long way in the industry. Today Katrina Kaif’s fan following is in crores and she is crazy about her fitness and beauty, but there was a phase in the industry for Katrina too when she was trying to stabilize herself. Today we are going to tell you an anecdote from the early days of Katrina’s career.

This is how career started

The talk is about when Katrina used to work in South’s films. In 2004, he worked in Malliswari and in 2005 in the film Pedgu. Apart from this, Katrina also used to do modeling and in the year 2004, director Kayzad Gustad saw the actress in a fashion show, after which he thought of casting her in the film ‘Boom’.

Been practicing for 2 hours

Katrina Kaif was cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Boom and there was a scene in this film in which Gulshan Grover had to kiss Katrina and during this Amitabh Bachchan was also with them. Both the actors were very uncomfortable about this scene and it is said that Katrina and Gulshan kept practicing for this scene by staying locked in the room for 2 hours.

This kissing scene was in discussion

This lip lock of Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover was very much discussed and after the release of the film, when Katrina Kaif was asked about it, she clearly said that she has done this scene in it. No doubt but she was not comfortable doing this scene. At present, Katrina Kaif is in a lot of discussion about being in a relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal.

