Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar starrer Phone Bhoot will be released on 15 July 2022 Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar starrer Phone Bhoot to release on this day!

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar starrer Phone Bhoot to release on this day!

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, the film was shot last year and has been the talk of the town due to the horror-comedy genre’s popularity and interesting casting. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jaswinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is Excel Entertainment’s newest offering after Gully Boy and Toofan.

Ranveer Singh's 83 The film's teaser release, Kapil Dev will make a big bang as a superstar!Ranveer Singh’s 83 The film’s teaser release, Kapil Dev will make a big bang as a superstar!

Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment has over the years produced interesting content for the audience, which has received both commercial success and critical acclaim.

The production house has also forayed on the OTT platform with original content. Interestingly, the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’ coincides with the blockbuster ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ which released on 15 July 2011. It is also the first film of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi together.

With equal doses of excitement and laughter, Excel Entertainment’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ is all set to release in theaters near you on July 15, 2022.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are going to be a part of a film together for the first time. Katrina Kaif will also be with the two for the first time. The film is going to be great.

Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar starrer Phone Bhoot will be release on 15 July 2022, read the details.

Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:05 [IST]

