Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor are the new hot pair for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next | Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor final in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film

action movies galore

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif has a plethora of action films at the moment. Katrina Kaif is shooting for Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif has worked hard on her action sequences for this film. At the same time, he and Salman Khan have shot the most expensive romantic song of their career for Tiger 3. Tiger 3 also features a great 10-minute action sequence from Katrina Kaif.

superhero of your movie

At the same time, Katrina Kaif is preparing for her superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina Kaif is going to carry the burden of this film completely on her shoulders and it is going to be Bollywood’s first superwoman film. The budget of this film is huge and there will be no hero in the film opposite Katrina Kaif.

Career direction has changed

Katrina Kaif carved a niche for herself with the character of actress Babita in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. People had never seen such Katrina Kaif before and Katrina Kaif was highly praised for this role. However, even before this, Katrina Kaif has proved her mettle with Prakash Jha’s politics. Katrina Kaif has proved with many films that she can create havoc on screen if the director knows how to use her.

part of larger projects

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has planned a girls trip with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra called Jee Le Zara. The film will be a remake of Hrithik Roshan – Farhan Akhtar – Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Ever since the announcement of this film, the fans are very excited for this film. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s film. The name of this film is Merry Christmas. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

READ Also Dharma Productions Confirms

-->