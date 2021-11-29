Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding in Rajasthan detail 45 hotel book Salman Khan guest list. katrina kaif and vicky kaushal wedding in rajasthan 45 hotel book salman khan guest list full detail

45 hotels booked for Vicky and Katrina’s wedding

Not one or two but 45 hotels are reported to have been booked for the scintillating wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. The reason for booking so many hotels is also that all the hotels there are small. Because of this, many hotels have been booked according to the guests. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will not be completed in a day. Rather, Sangeet and Mehndi ceremony will also take place in this hotel.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in 700 year old fort

Because of this, the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be celebrated completely for three days from December 7 to 9. Both will be married at Six Senses Fort Barwada in Madhopur, where there is a 700-year-old fort. Which has been converted into a resort. It is being told that every big star of the industry has been called in this wedding.

salman khan family special guest

Salman Khan might not be able to reach due to the shooting of Tiger 3. But Salman Khan’s family will definitely be a part of this marriage. Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri are close friends of Katrina Kaif. Many stars will be a part of this wedding along with Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan.

