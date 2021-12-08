katrina kaif and vicky kaushal wedding salman khan bodyguard shera special security. Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding special security of Salman Khan bodyguard Shera

Vicky Katrina marriage

According to media reports, Shera’s security team has reached Barwara Fort. The report also revealed that no one is allowed to carry phones at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif do not want to leak many pictures and videos related to all the wedding events on social media.

Shera’s Security Company

Along with Shera’s security company, Rajasthan’s Barwara Police will also keep a close watch on the security of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. However, even Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made any announcement regarding their marriage. It seems that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will announce their marriage and relationship with each other only after posting the wedding picture on social media.

Salman at Vicky-Katrina’s wedding

According to the information received, Salman Khan will not be able to be a part of this marriage. Salman Khan’s dance tour is starting from 10th December. Since December 6, Salman Khan is also shooting for Tiger 3. In such a situation, Salman Khan will not be a part of the marriage. Although Salman Khan’s family can be a part of this marriage. Let us tell you that on 7th December i.e. today Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will have a Mehndi event. There will be a sangeet ceremony on 8th December.