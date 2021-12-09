Katrina Kaif and vicky kaushal wedding telecast on amazon prime video for 80 crores. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sold the wedding telecast to Amazon Prime for 80 crores

Amazon Prime Video sold for Rs 80 crore

For this reason, this small but special place in Rajasthan has been chosen to keep the marriage of both completely private. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married at Sawai Madhopur Sense Fort, Rajasthan. According to the news of a website, all the videos and photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding have been sold to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore.

Vicky and Katrina’s royal wedding

In such a situation, within a month of getting married, the special teaser of this marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be released. After which fans will be able to watch the royal wedding of Vicky and Katrina directly on OTT. It is being told that for this reason Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also signed an agreement with the guests.

Over 120 VIP Guests

According to which no wedding photo or video is allowed to be shared on the Internet or sent to anyone. More than 120 VIP guests have arrived at Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Many big faces of Bollywood will also be the face of this marriage. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will take place on the evening of December 9.

A glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will remain in Rajasthan till December 11, after which both will again leave for Mumbai. Both will soon be seen together as husband and wife in front of the media. Fans are also waiting to see a glimpse of Kumma Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.