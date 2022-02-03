Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Will not celebrate the first Valentine’s Day because of Salman Khan! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shocked because of Salman Khan?

have to be apart on valentine’s day

This is the reason, the newlyweds have to live separately on Valentine’s Day. After this news surfaced, people are constantly commenting and sharing posts on social media. Salman Khan is also very happy with the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, he revealed this during the finale on the sets of Bigg Boss.

friendship is still there

From this it is certain that the friendship of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is still there. Talking about Salman Khan, he is working very hard for this film and Katrina Kaif is also all set to make a big bang from this film.

action avatar

The shooting of this film has been going on for a long time and it is being said that Katrina Kaif’s strong action avatar is going to be seen in Tiger. It will also have a cameo of Shahrukh Khan in this Salman Khan starrer.

Superstar Akshay Kumar in lead role

The film has been shot in many countries. Talking about Katrina Kaif, she was last seen in the film Sooryavanshi in which superstar Akshay Kumar was in the lead role.

tiger 3

This film did a very good collection after being released after the Corona period. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is in the headlines for his many powerful projects.