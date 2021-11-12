Katrina Kaif Box Office Analysis with collection over 2700 crore after Sooryavanshi | Katrina Kaif Box Office Report – Collection above 2700 crores with Sooryavanshi, a great journey

debut in movies

Katrina Kaif’s debut film ‘Boom’ was released on 19 September 2003. Directed by Qayzad Gustad, the film was a flop at the box office earning around 5-6 crores.

Then two years later, the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya became Kat’s first hit.

31 Movies, 2700 Crore Collection

Katrina Kaif has done around 31 Hindi films in her career spanning 18 years. The total box office collection of all these films has been around 2700 crores.

blockbuster movies

Out of which two movies have been All Time Blockbuster (ATBB), 3 movies superhit .. and 7 movies hit..

Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Politics, Welcome, Partner, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race, Bharat… are among the successful movies of Katrina.

flop movies

At the same time, Katrina Kaif has also given about 11 flops and superflops films.. such as Baar Baar Dekho, Yuvraj, Fitoor, Blue. However, somewhere the confidence of the producers remained in him and Katrina continued to get films.

highest grossing film

Tiger Zinda Hai has been the biggest film of Katrina Kaif’s career. The film earned 339 crores. Katrina’s action sequences in this film were highly appreciated.

100 crore club

So far 8 films of Katrina Kaif have entered the 100 crore club. Katrina’s films included in this list are – Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Bang Bang, Thugs of Hindostan and sooryavanshi

