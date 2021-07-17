Katrina Kaif broke up with salman khan because of SMS!, didn’t want to face

New Delhi. Katrina Kaif celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday. On this special occasion of his birthday, all the favorite stars of Bollywood wished him. But after a long time, Salman Khan wished him with a special message.

The pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been one of the most hit couples of the Bollywood screen. They loved each other more in real life than the romance between them was seen on screen.

But the love between them did not last long. It is said that the relationship between them was broken after Salman Khan’s message was given. It is said that Katrina Kaif sent an SMS to Salman Khan to end her relationship. And had a breakup.

After the breakup with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan became quite lonely. But even after the breakup, the relationship of friendship between the two remained. During the wedding of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, when Katrina Kaif came on stage to give her performance at the party, Salman Khan addressed her as ‘Katrina Kapoor’ instead of Katrina Kaif. Because after the breakup with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif started living with Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif did not want to face Salman Khan

After giving this message of Katrina Kaif, she was very scared of Salman Khan. She didn’t want to face him when she went on the set.

Katrina and Ranbir’s relationship

After her breakup with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for six years. After that both of them broke up. Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt these days while Katrina Kaif’s name is being linked with Vicky Kaushal. But Salman Khan is still alone.

