katrina kaif cried in front of salman khan because of john abraham

New Delhi. There are reports of estrangement between actors in Bollywood. Every day there is a dispute between some actor or the other. It has happened many times that an actor has used his power to get another actor out of the film. Something similar happened with actress Katrina Kaif. Once actor John Abraham got him fired from the film. After which she wept bitterly in front of Salman Khan.

John gets Katrina out of the film

This was disclosed by Salman Khan himself. He told how John Abraham had thrown Katrina out of the film. But after a few years, Katrina herself had reached such a position that she could remove John from the film. Actually, in the year 2003, John Abraham removed Katrina Kaif from the film ‘Saya’ and took Tara Sharma. Salman Khan said in an interview, “Sometime back John Abraham fired Katrina Kaif from the film. But now it was Katrina’s turn.

Katrina cried in front of Salman

Salman Khan said, ‘I remember Katrina Kaif was taken out and Tara Sharma was taken. Katrina was crying that my entire career was over. I suffered that for three days. I thought she will become a big actress of the film industry and why is she crying. I told Katrina that you are crying today but after a few years you will laugh at this time.’ After this, Katrina Kaif and John Abraham worked together in the film New York in the year 2009. Before signing the film, Katrina had reached out to Salman.

Salman gave special advice

Salman Khan said, ‘After some time Katrina came to me and she told me that John is with me in the film. I told him that anyone can happen. You have been there for the film story and the director. Anyone can be your co-star. To this, Katrina said, he had thrown me out of the film. In such a situation, I told them to have a big heart. Today you are in a situation that John can be replaced but it will not be right. Katrina understood this and agreed to work with John. The New York film proved to be a hit that year.