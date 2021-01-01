Katrina Kaif dance rehearsal video in Turkey for Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif dance video: Katrina Kaif is preparing for ‘Tiger 3’, a glimpse of the dance rehearsal

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. She is working hard for this and her social media account is proof of that. Recently, he gave fans a glimpse of his dance training in Turkey.

The film is being shot in Turkey. Katrina has shared a video in her Instagram story in which she is seen dancing with choreographers. She is seen doing dance steps in a white top and black pants. Captioned it, ‘We get a place to dance in Turkey too.’





The team reached Turkey from Russia

After completing the schedule of ‘Tiger 3′ in Russia, Katrina had recently arrived in Turkey with the film’s actor Salman Khan and the rest of the team. The artists’ paintings were also revealed after meeting the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism.

The big song is the shoot

According to a news portal report, the actors will be shooting the song Large Than Life for the third part of the popular franchise. This song will be bigger than ‘Swag Se Swagat’. It is said that the song will be shown at the end of the film and it will be shot in Cappadocia.



Imran Hashmi will be the villain in the film

We tell you, ‘Tiger 3’ is being directed by Manish Sharma. Imran Hashmi will be seen in the role of a villain in the film. He is said to be seen in the role of an ISI agent in the film. He is also in Turkey and preparing a film.