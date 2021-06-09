Katrina Kaif Fans Tease Vicky Kaushal With Jiju After Harshvardhan Kapoor Confirmed Their Relationship



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal hasn’t been lively on social media for a very long time. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram to flaunt his new haircut and captioned the submit as “Baal mat kato…Arreeeyyy!!!” #iykyk”. Fans had been so excited to see his presence on Instagram after so many days. They complimented the actor with coronary heart and fireplace emojis. Nevertheless, Katrina Kaif’s followers bombarded Vicky Kaushal’s submit with feedback like ‘jiju’ quickly after the information of their relationship went viral. Additionally Learn – Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Collectively: Harshvardhan Kapoor Confirms in an Oops Second

On Wednesday, Katrina and Vicky had been making headlines as a result of Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that they’re certainly collectively in a latest interview. In his newest interview with an leisure portal, Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that his associates Vicky and Katrina are collectively. As quickly as he declared, he knew he can be in hassle. Whereas talking at Zoom’s present By Invite Solely Season 2 Kapoor mentioned, “Vicky and Katrina are collectively, that’s true. Am I going to get in hassle for saying this? I don’t know.” The couple’s followers had been past excited over the actor’s affirmation and that is for the primary time that somebody near Vicky-Katrina confirmed that they’re in a relationship. Additionally Learn – After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan Opts Out of Shah Rukh Khan-Backed Movie Due To ‘Artistic Points’?

That is What Katrina Kaif’s followers wrote on Vicky Kaushal’s submit

Katrina Kaif’s followers complimented Vicky’s look and referred to as him ‘jiju’. One of many followers wrote, “Vicky jiju,” with coronary heart eye emojis. One other fan wrote, “My favorite Vicky and Katrina.” Yet one more fan wrote, “Katrina kaha hai bhaisahab.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven’t reacted to Harshvardhan’s assertion as of now. On Tuesday, the paps noticed Vicky’s black Vary Rover automobile leaving the premises of Katrina’s constructing. He arrived at Katrina’s residence at 3.30 within the afternoon and left at 8.30 within the night.

Katrina and Vicky’s romance rumours sparked off after the duo had been noticed collectively at a Holi bash final 12 months. Publish that, they’ve been noticed collectively a number of occasions. Nevertheless, the rumoured couple has not confirmed their relationship in public but.

On the work entrance, Katrina can be subsequent seen in Telephone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will even be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi reverse Akshay Kumar. Vicky, however, can be seen in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.