Katrina Kaif flaunts her new home with Vicky Kaushal in bare legs | Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her new home with Vicky Kaushal

Many rumors were viral Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at a resort in Jodhpur. But until both of them took seven rounds, many rumors related to this marriage entertained the fans. If some of these rumors are to be believed, Katrina Kaif is learning Punjabi to impress people in her future in-laws, while some rumors say that Vicky Kaushal took great care of his weight before marriage. Rumor has it that after this marriage, Katrina Kaif will change her surname and her new name will be on the poster in Tiger 3. Vicky and Katrina are busy working A Times of India report said that the bigger and grander this wedding was, the more grand was spent on this wedding. Not only this, if reports and rumors are to be believed, then Katrina Kaif herself borne 75 percent of the expenses of this wedding. After marriage, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had left for Maldives for honeymoon, it was a very short holiday, after which both of them have started completing the work of their unfinished films. What will the wedding videos look like? According to some reports, a big OTT platform offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to sell the exclusive footage of their wedding. At the same time, if some other reports are to be believed, then Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sold their wedding footage to Amazon Prime India for Rs 80 crore. There were also rumors that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sold the exclusive rights to their wedding pictures to a major international magazine. That is, before this, no one can release these pictures anywhere. But on the wedding day itself, Vicky and Katrina Kaif shared their wedding pictures on their social media.

There was also a rumor of a quarrel

It is worth noting that there were already reports that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had stopped at the house of Katrina’s special friends Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur on Diwali. No one is aware of this ritual. Only the families of both of them participated in this ritual. But then the news of both of them came out and there was a fierce fight between Vicky and Katrina about how this news was leaked.

New house taken for five years

After marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shifted to their new house and have become neighbors of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Both of them had finalized an apartment in the same society, whose rent is about 8 lakh rupees per month. Vicky Kaushal has given security of Rs 1.5 crore for this apartment and has taken this apartment on rent for five years.

Sham Kaushal was angry?

This news was also told in the market of rumors that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is not very happy with this marriage and he did not approve for this marriage for a long time. Sham Kaushal wanted Vicky Kaushal to focus only on his film career for the time being. But away from the rumours, this very cute picture of the Kaushal family before the wedding function.

Beautiful couple will look together

A unique rumor has it that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to sign their first film together as a couple after becoming husband and wife. A very close and special friend of both of them is going to produce this film. It is worth mentioning that ever since the news of Vicky and Katrina being together, efforts are being made to bring both of them together on screen but both were waiting for the right opportunity.