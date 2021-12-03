Katrina Kaif is now officially Mrs. Vicky Kaushal as they get married in court | Katrina Kaif becomes Mrs Vicky Kaushal, married in court

engagement rumors Before this marriage, rumor has it that on the day of Diwali, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got engaged. The engagement took place at the house of Katrina Kaif’s special friend Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur only in the presence of both the families. Kabir Khan considers Katrina Kaif as his sister and hence the engagement ceremony took place quietly at Kabir Khan’s house. Earlier, in August too, there were rumors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s engagement but when Katrina Kaif’s team denied it, Vicky Kaushal and his family scoffed at the whole thing. Rumors of fight after engagement If rumors and gossip alley are to be believed, there were also rumors of a feud between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as soon as the news of the engagement came out. According to the anecdotes, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen blaming each other’s team for coming out of this news. Both did not want the news of this engagement to come out in the media. pre wedding holidays People go for Pre Wedding shoots but Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as per reports, have gone to Dubai on Pre Wedding Holiday. A few days back, Vicky Kaushal was seen leaving Katrina Kaif’s house. It is believed that the very next day, both of them have gone to Dubai to relax and spend some time together before marriage. There are still 4 – 5 days left in the wedding. READ Also Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Favourite Kerala-Styled Meal, It is Mouth-Watering --> -->

This is your home, this is my home

Now if there are rumors of marriage, then there will also be of the house. If news is to be believed then Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to become neighbors of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after marriage. Vicky and Katrina have rented an apartment in the same building. He is going to live in this house for the next five years, whose rent will be around 5 crores. The rent of this house is Rs 8 lakh per month and Vicky Kaushal has also given security of Rs 1.25 crore. After marriage, Vicky and Katrina are going to shift to this house.

How did the rumors reach the marriage?

Rumors of reaching marriage started with Vicky Kaushal’s film Ashwatthama. It was believed that Katrina Kaif had a lot of trouble with some scenes of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Ashwatthama and she was excited to take her relationship with Vicky Kaushal to the next level. On the other hand, there were also rumors that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal was not in favor of this relationship as he wanted Vicky Kaushal to focus his full attention on his career.

Rumors of wedding guest list

Rumors are also flying about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list. It is believed that Shahrukh Khan will attend this wedding and Salman Khan will stay away from this marriage. Ranbir Kapoor has not received the card of this marriage. At the same time, a new rule is being made every day for this marriage of Vicky and Katrina. Whether it will be married or not, it will happen on 8th or 10th, all these things are just rumours. But the fans are also enjoying reading every little big news related to this marriage.