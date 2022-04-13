Katrina Kaif is pregnant speculate fans in this video | Katrina Kaif is pregnant, fans announced after watching the video

vacations together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently went for a vacation together in Maldives. From here, Katrina Kaif constantly shared many pictures of herself and Vicky Kaushal. This holiday was named their honeymoon because Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had not gone for a walk together since their marriage. Talking about the rumors of pregnancy, even before pregnancy, many rumors about Katrina and Vicky were common.

Rumors of engagement before marriage

Before the wedding, the news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s engagement went viral. This engagement took place on the day of Diwali, at Mini Mathur’s house. Because Mini Mathur’s husband Kabir Khan considers Katrina Kaif as his sister. Katrina Kaif has worked in three films of Kabir Khan – New York, Phantom and Ek Tha Tiger.

only rumors

Some rumors say that Vicky Kaushal took great care of his weight before marriage. Rumor also has it that after this marriage, Katrina Kaif will change her surname and her new name will be on the poster in Tiger 3. The bigger and grander this wedding was, the more grand was spent on this wedding.

Together preparing for the film?

A unique rumor has it that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to sign their first film together as a couple after becoming husband and wife. A very close and special friend of both of them is going to produce this film. It is worth mentioning that ever since the news of Vicky and Katrina being together, efforts are being made to bring both of them together on screen but both were waiting for the right opportunity.

