Katrina Kaif is Yuzvendra Chahal Bollywood crush spinner desire to play with MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal, the star bowler of the Indian team in the limited overs format, is a big fan of Katrina Kaif. Katrina is his Bollywood crush. Yuzvendra Chahal had told this in a conversation with a website. Katrina Kaif married actor Vicky Kaushal on 9 December 2021.

During the conversation, he also told that with which team he wants to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore has not retained Yuzvendra Chahal for IPL 2021. Yuzvendra Chahal told that his debut for the India team in the year 2016 was the best moment of his career.

On the question of who is the better captain between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, he started laughing. He later said that both are better captains. If you dance to Bollywood songs and AB de Villiers sings in Kannada, what do you think will entertain people the most? To this Chahal said, ‘People will like to sing AB de Villiers sir’s song in Kannada.’

On being challenged to define Virat Kohli in three words, Chahal said, “Disciplined, passionate and hard working.” If a film is made on you, which actor would you like to see in your role and which heroine would you like to see in the role of Dhanashree? To this Chahal said, ‘I would like Randeep Hooda sir to play my role and Katrina Kaif to play Dhanshree’.

Who would win if an arm wrestling match was held between Chris Gayle and you? Hearing this question, Chahal started laughing again. Later he said getting serious, ‘Only I will win.’ On the question of which team would you like to play with if not RCB, Chahal said, ‘I would like to get a chance to play for Chennai Super Kings.’

Chahal is also a very good chess player. Chahal took the name of Viswanathan Anand on the question of whether he wants to do two hands with any current chess player. Chahal also told that if given a chance, he would like to bowl against former veteran batsman Brian Lara. Which Bollywood actress is your crush, but Chahal smiled and said, ‘Katrina Kaif.’