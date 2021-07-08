Katrina Kaif look stunning in every outfit see her glamorous photos

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been in the industry for almost two decades. He has worked in many superhit films till now. Fans like his acting very much. But even more people like Katrina’s style.

There is no doubt that Katrina is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. His style game is always on point. Be it any function, Katrina injures everyone with her fashion sense.

Be it western clothes or Indian, Katrina creates havoc in every look. She is considered a style icon as she carries whatever she wears with style.

Whenever Katrina Kaif gets ready and leaves for a function, everyone is forced to look back. Such is the charm of Katrina.

Before the Corona era, Amitabh Bachchan had a Diwali party at his house. In this party, all the Bollywood stars came out wearing more than one outfit. But when Katrina Kaif reached the party, everyone’s eyes were fixed on her. She was wearing a vermilion red colored lehenga, in which she looked very beautiful.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif always flaunts her street style very well. She looks very hot even in denim and simple top. All kinds of outfits look good on her personality.

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. In this, Akshay Kumar is in the lead role with him. It is directed by Rohit Shetty. Apart from this, she will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.