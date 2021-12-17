Katrina Kaif Makes Halwa For Chaunka Chardhana Ritual Actress Decorates It With Dry Fruits Photo Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif performed her first kitchen after marriage and made halwa for her in-laws, whose picture she also shared.

Bollywood’s famous actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal are in a lot of discussion about their marriage. Both were tied in the bond of marriage on 9 December. They got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, which was attended by family as well as special friends of Bollywood. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are constantly sharing their pictures since their marriage. At the same time, recently Katrina Kaif has also completed the ritual of ‘Pehli Rasoi’ after marriage.

Katrina Kaif made pudding for the first time at her in-laws’ house for the ‘Chowka Padhaane’ ceremony, a picture of which she also shared on her Instagram story. Katrina Kaif is seen in the photo with a cup of halwa in her hand, which she has decorated with dry fruits. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “I made, ‘Chowk plating’.”

The actress may have shared this picture on Instagram story, but on seeing it, it went viral on social media. Let us tell you that a few days ago Katrina Kaif was seen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time after marriage. The actress was seen wearing Punjabi bangles in her traditional salwar-kameez and wearing vermilion in demand.

Seeing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together, the excitement of the fans also increased four times. A video of him related to this also became very viral on social media. Let us tell you that news is also coming about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that they will organize a reception party soon.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will host a grand reception party for their industry friends in Mumbai itself. However, nothing has been said officially on this matter yet. Apart from this, talking about the career of both, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in ‘Sardar Udham’, for which he was also highly appreciated. At the same time, the actress appeared in ‘Sooryavanshi’, in which she played the lead role with Akshay Kumar.