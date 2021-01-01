Katrina Kaif photos and videos from Russia: Katrina Kaif shares photos and videos from Russia

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shown her glimpse to fans on social media. Nowadays she is in Russia where she looks so cute and beautiful. Kat is shooting ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan there.

The actress shared a video on Tuesday in which she is seen walking the beautiful streets of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city. Her hair is flying in the cold wind and she looks so happy as she smiles for the camera.





Katrina shared a photo

Earlier, Katrina also shared some photos where she is seen spending time in Green Park. She looks beautiful in a t-shirt and colorful skirt. Fans are liking them a lot.



Imran Hashmi in the role of the villain

We will tell you, ‘Tiger 3’ is the third film of Salman’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ franchise. Imran Hashmi will be seen in the role of a villain. A few weeks ago, he also showed a picture of his best body that he has prepared for the film.

