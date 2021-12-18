Katrina Kaif reached the kitchen for the first time as a bride, made pudding picture viral! Katrina Kaif reached the kitchen for the first time as a bride, made pudding and the picture went viral!

There is a discussion about the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and recently both the stars are tied in the holy bond of marriage. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is considered to be the most shocking wedding of the year 2021 as people did not expect any such news. As soon as this wedding took place and the pictures of both of them came out, these pictures stalled the internet.

After a flurry of speculations and memes regarding privacy and strict no-photo policy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally shared their wedding pictures on social media.

But the picture that has come out at this time is being liked by the fans. This picture has been shared by Katrina Kaif on Instagram and has been put in the story.

