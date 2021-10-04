Katrina Kaif returns from Tiger 3 shoot: Katrina Kaif is back from Tiger 3 shoot, to be shot in Mumbai with Salman Khan
Imran Hashmi is also a part of the film! Return from the shoot
Actor Imran Hashmi also returned to Mumbai a week ago after the shooting of the film. Although neither the producers nor Imran have done anything official on their side yet, there are indications from some of the actor’s social media posts that he is also a part of ‘Tiger 3’.
The rest of the shooting will be done in Mumbai, 3 will be set separately
At the same time, it is being said that the rest of the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ will now be completed in Mumbai. According to a report in the Times of India, three different sets will be set up in Mumbai for the shooting. One of these sets will be built according to Middle Eastern architecture. The shooting schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ in Mumbai has been fixed for 3 months. That is, the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ will be completed in 3 months.
