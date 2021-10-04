Katrina Kaif returns from Tiger 3 shoot: Katrina Kaif is back from Tiger 3 shoot, to be shot in Mumbai with Salman Khan

Actress Katrina Kaif has returned to Mumbai after completing the international shooting schedule for ‘Tiger 3’. He was spotted at the airport (Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport) on Monday morning. Let me tell you that ‘Tiger 3’ has been shot in Turkey, Austria and Russia.

Katrina appeared at the airport in a casual look. However, in the wake of the Corona epidemic, he distanced himself from the paparazzi. She was walking towards her car, looking at the cameras and moving her hands smiling. In ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina Kaif will be seen doing dangerous stunts with Salman Khan. It is said that these stunts were shot during an international schedule.

Katrina Kaif at Mumbai Airport



Imran Hashmi is also a part of the film! Return from the shoot

Actor Imran Hashmi also returned to Mumbai a week ago after the shooting of the film. Although neither the producers nor Imran have done anything official on their side yet, there are indications from some of the actor’s social media posts that he is also a part of ‘Tiger 3’.

The rest of the shooting will be done in Mumbai, 3 will be set separately

At the same time, it is being said that the rest of the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ will now be completed in Mumbai. According to a report in the Times of India, three different sets will be set up in Mumbai for the shooting. One of these sets will be built according to Middle Eastern architecture. The shooting schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ in Mumbai has been fixed for 3 months. That is, the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’ will be completed in 3 months.