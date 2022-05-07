Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal at the pool

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married, both have been in the news for more pictures than their films and their pictures become increasingly viral as soon as they come out. Katrina Kaif has also done something at this time which is becoming increasingly viral. Actually she has shared her lovely picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Yes, a few days later, the actress shared a stunning picture of a couple and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Coming to the picture, the two are posing in the middle of the pool – Katrina can be seen in a white swimsuit while Vicky Kaushal is seen sporting a fit body.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as “Me and mine”, followed by two heart emoticons. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The couple had an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her friends and fans have commented. Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, “Blessings of perfection to you both,” while his fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Whenever Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen together, the couple are goals. Often, they both pop up on each other’s Instagram profiles, making fans’ day. Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture of herself with Vicky from their recent tropical vacation.

Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:01 [IST]