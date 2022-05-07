Entertainment

Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal at the pool

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal at the pool
Written by admin
Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal at the pool

Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal at the pool

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married, both have been in the news for more pictures than their films and their pictures become increasingly viral as soon as they come out. Katrina Kaif has also done something at this time which is becoming increasingly viral. Actually she has shared her lovely picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Yes, a few days later, the actress shared a stunning picture of a couple and we can’t take our eyes off them.

Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray come together for Marathi film, spectacular trailer launch!Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray come together for Marathi film, spectacular trailer launch!

Coming to the picture, the two are posing in the middle of the pool – Katrina can be seen in a white swimsuit while Vicky Kaushal is seen sporting a fit body.

katrina kaif, vicky kaushal, katrina kaif, vicky kaushal

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as “Me and mine”, followed by two heart emoticons. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The couple had an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.

Soon after Katrina Kaif shared the post, her friends and fans have commented. Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari wrote, “Blessings of perfection to you both,” while his fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Whenever Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen together, the couple are goals. Often, they both pop up on each other’s Instagram profiles, making fans’ day. Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture of herself with Vicky from their recent tropical vacation.

  • kaif6 1651162211

    Before Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif’s sexy photoshoot in blue bikini, Priyanka Chopra said- Fire

  • 5 1650346639

    Katrina Kaif made breakfast for Vicky Kaushal, then this user trolled, got a befitting reply!

  • katrina kaif vicky kaushal 7 1649858437

    Katrina Kaif is pregnant, social media announced after watching the video, fans asked – can’t wear loose kurta?

  • katrinavicky 1648712646

    Beautiful picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced, fans are reacting!

  • vicky kaushal katrina kaif one month 9 1648099753

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took this decision after three months of marriage, picture is going viral

  • cvr 1647493366

    Salman Khan, who became action director on the sets of Tiger 3, is working so hard for Katrina Kaif!

  • katrinakaifmotherinlaw 1646742744

    Katrina Kaif was seen sitting on mother-in-law’s lap, Vicky Kaushal shared the cutest picture!

  • cvr 1646721955

    Women’s Day 2022- These stars, including Ajay Devgan, wished on Women’s Day, the posts surfaced!

  • tiger3 announcement2 1646377556

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ locks up Eid 2023 – Announced with great teaser

  • tiger3 1626946289 1645167728

    Tiger 3 leaked photo: Blood on Salman’s face, big action film, fans said – Box office storm

  • tiger3 1644991910

    Salman-Katrina caught on camera for the last schedule of ‘Tiger 3’, pictures surfaced!

  • tiger3 2 1644816600

    The shooting of the last schedule of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’ begins in Delhi!

english summary

Bollywood Actress Katrina Kaif seen in a white swimsuit with Vicky Kaushal in the pool, viral picture! Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 11:01 [IST]


#Katrina #Kaif #white #swimsuit #Vicky #Kaushal #pool #viral #picture #Katrina #Kaif #white #swimsuit #Vicky #Kaushal #pool

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment