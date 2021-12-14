Katrina Kaif shares unseen photos of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, actress show her royal look | Katrina Kaif shares unseen photos of her wedding with husband Vicky Kaushal, actress showed off her royal look

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a royal style on 9 December at Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. Both Katrina and Vicky have once again shared unseen pictures from their wedding, which will make you a fan of Katrina Kaif once again.

Katrina Kaif is seen wearing a pallu on her head and giving a romantic pose with her husband. Both have got a very romantic photoshoot done in this fort of Sawai Madhopur. Which Katrina-Vicky has now shared with the fans. Both have carried matching outfits.

Where Katrina Kaif has carried a floral sari, she has also carried a pallu on her head with this sari. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a sherwani look. The beauty of this look of Katrina Kaif, her heavy jewelery has been even bigger.

This saree of Katrina Kaif has also been designed by designer Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi has also shared these pictures from the official Instagram. The reaction of the fans on the pictures has also come to the fore. Fans fiercely liked these pictures of Katrina Kaif.

Let us tell you that within half an hour of posting Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures, 10 lakh people have liked it. This is also a record in itself. At the same time, it is being told that Katrina Kaif has also received expensive gifts from many stars including her Bollywood friends Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 14:57 [IST]