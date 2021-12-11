Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Haldi Ceremony Photos Viral Actress Shares It On Instagram Said Shukra Sabr Khushi

VicKat Haldi: Pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi ceremony are becoming very viral on social media, which have been shared by the stars themselves.

Bollywood’s famous actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. There was a lot of excitement among the fans regarding their marriage. Apart from this, recently, pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Haldi Ceremony are becoming fiercely viral on social media, which have been shared by Bollywood stars themselves from their Instagram account. The style of both the artists in the photo is worth seeing.

On the special occasion of Haldi Ceremony, Katrina Kaif appeared in a white traditional outfit. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing white kurta pyjama. Looking at the photo, it can be said that even on the occasion of Haldi, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were painted in each other’s colors. In the pictures, both the actors were also seen having a lot of fun together.

Sharing these photos of the haldi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Thank you, patience, happiness.” These pictures of turmeric shared by Katrina Kaif have been liked more than 19 lakh times so far. Along with the fans, Bollywood actors are also commenting a lot on his pictures.

Commenting on these photos of Katrina Kaif, actress Alia Bhatt wrote, “Beauties….” At the same time, actor Ishaan Khattar and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana reacted to the pictures by sharing heart shape emoji. Apart from him, Vicky Kaushal also shared photos related to turmeric on Instagram.

Let us inform that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reached Jaipur airport by private chopper on the previous day after the wedding rituals were over. His photos related to this also went viral on social media. Apart from them, family members and friends who attended the wedding also returned.

Bollywood actors who attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding include Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi and Sharvari Wagh. After returning from marriage, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal distributed sweets and gifts to the media personnel present at the airport.