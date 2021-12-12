Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mehendi Ceremony Photos Viral Actress Dance With Father In Law In Party – VicKat Wedding: Katrina Kaif danced fiercely on Mehndi’s night, did a lot of dance with father-in-law too

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures are becoming very viral, in which she was seen dancing with father-in-law and other family members.

Bollywood’s famous actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. Along with family, Bollywood stars and special friends attended the special occasion of their marriage. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding pictures also went viral on social media. At the same time, photos related to the Mehndi party of both are dominated on social media. These pictures have been shared by the actress herself from her Instagram account.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding and other wedding rituals were performed according to Hindu customs. A unique glimpse of Indian culture was also seen in the Mehndi Ceremony of the actress. The special thing is that Katrina Kaif danced fiercely on Mehndi Ceremony. Along with Vicky Kaushal and the rest of the family members, she also danced a lot with her father-in-law.

She and Vicky Kaushal were seen in the same color in these photos shared by Katrina Kaif. While the actress was seen in a Mehndi color lehenga, Vicky Kaushal was also seen wearing kurta pajama matching her. The look of both in the photos is worth seeing.

While Katrina Kaif was seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal in one of her photos, in the next pictures she was seen dancing with Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh, sister Isabelle. Apart from this, in a photo, she was also seen doing Bhangra with her father-in-law i.e. Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal.

Sharing these photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Mehndi ta sajdi je nache sara tubbar.” Bollywood actors also commented a lot about these pictures of the actress. Priyanka Chopra reacted by sharing fire and heart shape emoji on the photos of the actress. These pictures of her have been liked more than 32 lakh times so far.

Let us inform that apart from the actress, Vicky Kaushal also shared pictures of the Mehndi party on Instagram. In these photos, the actor was seen having fun and dancing with his friends and family members.