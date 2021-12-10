Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Post Marriage Photos Viral As They Leave For Jaipur Airport From Sawai Madhopur

Post-wedding pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are becoming very viral, in which they are seen leaving for Jaipur.

Bollywood’s famous actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot on the last day at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Fans were also very excited about their wedding and after the pictures related to it went viral, their excitement increased four times. Apart from the family, some stars from the Bollywood industry also attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Angad Bedi.

However, after the wedding rituals were over, while the rest of the Bollywood stars returned to Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also left from Sawai Madhopur. Some of their pictures are also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which both were seen together at the airport.

While Katrina Kaif was seen in a yellow suit at the airport, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a kurta. Both were seen leaving for Jaipur Airport from Sawai Madhopur in a private helicopter. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s post-wedding look was also seen in these pictures that went viral on social media.

The style of both the Bollywood stars in the pictures was really worth seeing. Apart from them, actress Sharvari Wagh and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal also appeared together at the Jaipur airport. Along with him, filmmaker Kabir Khan and actress Mini Mathur and actor Angad Bedi were also seen at the airport.

It is being told that Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and her mother also took off from Jaipur airport on Friday. The special thing is that Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal also interacted with the photographers at the airport. Actually, the photographer asked him about the newly wed couple.

In response, Sham Kaushal said, “All is well by the grace of God.” Not only this, he also distributed gifts and sweets to the people present at the airport.

The gifts distributed by Sham Kaushal read, “Thank you so much for traveling to be with us. Your presence, your words and your love made our day even more special. Hope you have a great time.”

Let us inform that after marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif themselves also shared pictures on Instagram. Sharing photos related to the rounds, Katrina Kaif wrote, “The love and gratitude in our hearts has brought us to this moment. Wishing you all your love and blessings, we will start a new journey together.”