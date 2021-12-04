Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Rajasthan wedding venue 120 vip guests security mehndi sangeet all details. Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Details of 120 VIP Guest Sangeet Mehndi at Rajasthan Wedding Venue

No drone photos or videos close to wedding venue

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been organized at Six Senses Fort Barwada Hotel. Only people double vaccinated from Kovid-19 will be a part of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. It has also been decided that no drone will be flown near the wedding venue to capture photos or videos. If any drone is seen it will be shot down.

Special theme for Mehndi, Sangeet and Wedding

According to the report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding celebration will also be held on December 7 at Six Senses Fort Resort in Sawai Madhopur. After this, what will be the theme related to Mehndi, Sangeet and wedding, it has also been fully planned. Many Bollywood celebs and popular singers like Neha Kakkar will be the main face of this sangeet ceremony on the sangeet day.

48 suites means that the cost of the room is so many thousand

It is also being told that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will do their home court marriage before going to Rajasthan. Where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married, there are a total of 48 suites. The cost of a room is being told between 30 to 40 thousand.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to announce marriage soon

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a luxurious wedding in Qila Barwada. Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept silence on their marriage till now. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to announce it soon.