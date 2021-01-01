Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Roka Sohala: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal secretly involved?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has never confirmed her relationship with Vicky Kaushal. However, their romance is still being discussed on social media. Some media outlets have claimed that the two had a small ceremony at Roka and are now officially engaged. However, this is not the case.

Earlier, the news spread like wildfire and discussions started on the internet. Users started sharing their reactions to the news of Vicky and Kat’s engagement which is very ridiculous. From regretting Salman Khan to congratulating him in advance, everyone started using his imagination to the fullest.





Actress Team Statement

Katrina and Vicky have not commented on the matter but a statement from the actress’ team has surfaced. According to the spokesperson, there is no Roka ceremony and Katrina will soon be leaving for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’.

Both the actors appeared in the screening of ‘Sher Shah’

Recently, both the actors appeared at the screening of ‘Sher Shah’. Both were seen avoiding the camera but after the screening they posed differently to the paparazzi. Let us tell you, Kat and Vicky often appear together at parties and various events.

