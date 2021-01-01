Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Roka Sohala: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal secretly involved?
Actress Team Statement
Katrina and Vicky have not commented on the matter but a statement from the actress’ team has surfaced. According to the spokesperson, there is no Roka ceremony and Katrina will soon be leaving for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’.
Both the actors appeared in the screening of ‘Sher Shah’
Recently, both the actors appeared at the screening of ‘Sher Shah’. Both were seen avoiding the camera but after the screening they posed differently to the paparazzi. Let us tell you, Kat and Vicky often appear together at parties and various events.
#Katrina #Kaif #Vicky #Kaushal #Roka #Sohala #Katrina #Kaif #Vicky #Kaushal #secretly #involved
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.